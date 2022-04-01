Mesa West Capital Provides $70 MM in Debt To Finance Acquisition of Two So Cal Industrial Properties

12065 Pike

LOS ANGELES – March 31, 2022 – PRLog — Mesa West Capital has provided the joint venture between affiliates of Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate with $70.3 million in short-term first mortgage debt to finance the acquisition of two Southern California industrial properties.

The separate interest-only, floating rate loans each carry a five year-term.

In the larger of the two financings, Mesa West originated a $37.87 million loan secured by 12065 Pike St., a 159,964-square- foot warehouse facility in Santa Fe Springs southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Fully leased to Anheuser-Busch, the property is situated on 8.2 acres in the Santa Fe Springs/La Mirada submarket, less than 4 miles from the Interstate 5 and 605 interchange. A portion of the loan proceeds will be used by the sponsor to complete a series of capital improvements including a roof overlay, seismic retrofit, office refresh and façade upgrade.

Mesa West also funded a $32.4 million loan for the acquisition of 5530 W. Beach Blvd and 5609 River Way, a 154,485-square- foot two-building industrial complex in Buena Park, CA, an industrial submarket in North Orange County. Structured as a sale/leaseback transaction with the seller Amway, the property will continue to be occupied by its subsidiary Nutrilite.

“Both properties are located in strong Southern California industrial submarkets offering significant supply chain and logistical advantages, including direct access to multiple interstates connecting to the second most populous metro in the country,” said Executive Director Josh Westerberg who led the origination team out of Mesa West Capital’s San Francisco office.

Staley Point is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm with a primary focus on value add and opportunistic industrial real estate investments and is a joint venture partner of Bain Capital Real Estate focused on infill industrial properties on the West Coast. Since November 2021, Mesa West Capital has provided $125 million in financing to fund the acquisition of three industrial properties in Southern California and one in Seattle, WA totaling more than 540,000 square feet.

The financings were arranged by JLL’s Senior Managing Director Bill Fishel and Senior Director David Pelaia from the Los Angeles office

About Mesa West Capital, LLC

Mesa West Capital(http://www.mesawestcapital.com) is a leading commercial real estate debt fund manager and portfolio lender. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco, Mesa West has been one of the leading providers of commercial real estate debt since its founding in 2004. Mesa West provides non-recourse first mortgage loans for core/core-plus, value-added or transitional properties throughout the United States. Mesa West’s lending portfolio includes all major property types with loan sizes ranging from $20 million up to $400 million. Since inception, the firm has sourced and closed more than 300 transactions totaling over $20 billion.

