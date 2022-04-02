New Lamborghini showroom inaugurated in Geneva

Dealership commemorates 20th anniversary of operations

Automobili Lamborghini has inaugurated the new dealership in Geneva, which this year marks its 20th anniversary. In addition to considerably expanding the showrooms floor space, all the interiors have been renovated. The dealership was also adapted to the new design and corporate identity that distinguishes the brand worldwide.





Joining Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann at the event were also Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer and Francesco Cresci, Director of the EMEA region.





This opening is a new proof of the extraordinary efforts by our partners to offer our customers the service that they deserve, at the level of all that Lamborghini stands for, said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. The new showroom has grown, just like our brand has in every sense. Lamborghini Genève is ready for the rollout of our product strategy, that will see us step into a new era with the full hybridization of all three model lines by the end of 2024.





Located in the Geneva canton of Plan-les-Ouates in Rte de Saint-Julien, Lamborghini Geneva, with its more than 520 square meters of sales area, offers its customers an all-round experience. Together with its new car showroom, the interior of the dealership has a reserved area given over to Ad Personam, the customization program that offers customers endless possibilities in personalizing their vehicles. Customization options include special paint colours and leathers, stitching, carbon fiber elements and much more. Alongside offices, there is a reception room, an area for entertaining customers complete with a large number of maxi screens, and an exposition of several Automobili Lamborghini Collection elements with display units specifically for the brands clothing and accessories, available for purchase both in the showroom and online.





Our new showroom opens an important chapter in the history that binds us to Automobili Lamborghini, and we have decided to inaugurate it on the 20th anniversary of our dealerships establishment, commented Giuseppe Sciretta, General Manager and Lamborghini Geneva shareholder. Our customers not only have an innate passion for the brand and its products, but they are also highly demanding, and our new dealership was designed to offer an innately brand-oriented service at every step of the experience of purchasing and owning a Lamborghini.





Over 110 guests attended the evening inauguration event, presented on stage by the hostess Ellen Batelaan. They had the privilege of participating in the official opening of the dealership and watching live performances, as well as admiring the Automobili Lamborghini range represented by the Urus Super SUV powered by the mighty V8 twin turbo engine; the Huracán STO race-oriented super sports car homologated for road use and featuring an aspirated V10 engine; and the Aventador SVJ, equipped with the world-famous V12 engine produced in SantAgata Bolognese.