Consular Day

Mr. K.L Ganju, o.c.v.c (cdr.), Consul General (Hy.) and Advisor to the Foreign Minister, Union of Comoros, President & Members of Board of Directors of Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India

Hosts an evening to celebrate Consular Day

An evening was hosted by Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India to celebrate Consular Day.

On this occasion the special felicitation of “Vivek Burman (Dabur) Peace Prize” was announced and was conferred on Padma Bhushan Dr. Krishna Ella, Founder and CMD of Bharat Biotech International Ltd. and Padma Bhushan Mrs. Suchitra K. Ella, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd., the producers of Covaxin for Covid–19.

On the occasion Mr. K.L Ganju said that the Hony. Consuls in India are playing a very important role in providing consular services and also developing economic and bilateral relations between the sending and the receiving countries.

The Chief Guest for the event was H.E. Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, Govt. Of India, New Delhi and Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Man Singh, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) was the Guest of Honour. Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Hony. Consuls from all over India participated. Officials of Ministry of External Affairs and who’s who of Delhi also joined to celebrate.

The eminent guest attended the event were MOS Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, Padma Bhushan Dr. Krishna Ella, Founder and CMD of Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Padma Bhushan Mrs. Suchitra K. Ella, Vikarmjit Sahney Founder of Sun Foundation, V.C Burman Chairman Dabur, Padmashri and Renowned Kathak Dancer Shovana Narayan, Sonal Mansingh Member of Rajya Sabha, Politician Mr. Vijay Jolly, Industrial Ashish Saraf, Indian Lawyer Pinky Anand, Nicole Machova Roman Masarik Czech Republic Embassy, Daniela Sezonov Tane, Paul Losif Sezonov Embassy of Romania in New Delhi and Claudio Ansorena Ph.D Ambassador Embassy of the Republic of Costa Rica.