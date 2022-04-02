Aviva Life Insurance bags India’s Most Trusted Private Life Insurer Award 4th time consecutively

Aviva Life Insurance has been ranked as the India’s Most Trusted Private Life Insurance brand for the fourth time consecutively, according to the 11th edition of TRA’s Brand Trust Report, India Study 2022. Additionally, the company has been ranked eighth in the overall BFSI sector and 68th in a list of 1000 brands across sectors.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Vinit Kapahi, Head of Marketing, Aviva Life Insurance, said, “We are pleased to have won the Most Trusted Private Life Insurance Brand of the Year Award for the fourth time in a row. It is the continued belief of our customers and partners that has made us achieve this recognition. This award is a testament to our consistent customer-centric approach and our purpose ‘With you today, for a better tomorrow.’ Going ahead, we shall continue our endeavour to innovate while staying true to our customers’ needs.”

Aviva Life Insurance has retained trust amongst its customers despite the pressing times, by offering a range of life insurance products, including child, investments and retirement plans, etc.to fulfil the customers’ financial needs. Keeping its brand purpose into consideration, the company is dedicated to offering seamless and hassle-free life insurance solutions, since its inception.

Mr. N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research quoted that “Aviva Life Insurance has shown tremendous performance in gaining the trust of its customers by becoming Most Trusted Private Life Insurance Brand of India this year. While it has been a trusted leader among Private Life for four years consecutively, it is a sign of its customer responsiveness, engagement, and Trust. We are very happy to see them do so well in this study.”

Brand Trust 2022 is conducted by TRA, a consumer insights and brand analytics company that has been conducting this syndicated research for the last 10 years. This year the study was conducted through Face to Face mode amongst 1617 consumer influencers in 16 cities in India between Nov-Jan 2021. This syndicated research arrives at a Brand trust score basis a comprehensive Brand Trust matrix which has been derived basis years of research and empirical data. Brand trust comprises of 3 foundations of trust: Building capacity to Trust, Building perception of Positive Intent and Demonstrating Relevant Competence. These foundations are based on 10 brand behaviours which are essentially business traits and combine to create the 3 foundations of brand trust matrix. Aviva Life Insurance India is a leading life insurer in India with a sustainable growth model. It is a joint venture between Dabur Invest Corp and Aviva International Holdings Limited, a UK-based insurance group that has been taking care of people for more than 325 years.