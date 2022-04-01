Promotion of Inland Water Transport





The details of cargo traffic movement through operational national waterways collected from State Government Inland Water Transport (IWT) Departments/ Maritime Boards by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) was recorded as 83.61 Million Metric Tonne (MMT) during FY- 2020-21 (Annex – 1.). A quantity of 96.31 MMT cargo traffic movement has been recorded till 28.02.2022 during FY-2021-22 (Annex-2). As per Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 document, cargo movement on National Waterways is targeted as 200 MMT by 2030. However, the data pertaining to movement of passengers on the existing waterways is not maintained by IWAI.





Steps taken by the Government to improve the existing waterways to promote Inland Water Transport(IWT) in the country are detailed at Annex-3.









Annex-1





Statement of Cargo/Traffic movement for the Year 2020-21:









State/UT National Waterways Apr-2020 to Mar-2021 (Metric Tonnes)

U.P., Bihar, Jharkhand, W. Bengal NW-1 (Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River System (Haldia-Allahabad)) 92,06,984

Assam NW-2 (Brahmaputra River (Dhubri-Sadiya)) 3,07,191

Kerala NW-3 (West Coast Canal) 7,33,977

A.P. NW-4 (Krishna Godavari River Systems) 68,31,824



Sub Total (National Waterways 1-4) 1,70,79,976



























Maharashtra NW-10 (Amba River) 1,76,85,737

NW-83 (Rajpuri Creek) 2,05,567

NW-85 (Revadanda Creek-Kundalika River System) 10,83,701

NW-91 (Shastri River – Jaigad Creek System) 92,34,983



TOTAL 2,82,09,988







Goa NW-68 (Mandovi River) 39,96,431

NW-111 (Zuari River) 44,64,662



TOTAL 84,61,093







Gujarat NW-73 (Narmada River) 82,311

NW-100 (Tapi River) 2,56,29,554



TOTAL 2,57,11,865

Assam NW-16 (Barak River) 1,032

W. Bengal NW-44 (Ichamati River) 2,80,353

Bihar NW-94 (Sone River)



W. Bengal NW-97 (Sunderbans Waterway) 38,61,439

W. Bengal NW-86 (Rupnarayan River) 1,443



Grand Total Metric Tonnes 8,36,07,189



Grand Total Million Metric Tonnes 83.61



















Annex-2





Statement of Cargo/Traffic movement from Apr 2021 till Feb 2022





State/UT National Waterways Apr-2021 to Feb-2022 (Metric Tonnes)

U.P., Bihar, Jharkhand, W. Bengal NW-1 (Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River System (Haldia-Allahabad)) 90,69,963

Assam NW-2 (Brahmaputra River (Dhubri-Sadiya)) 3,66,149

Kerala NW-3 (West Coast Canal) 15,39,367

A.P. NW-4 (Krishna Godavari River Systems) 1,04,24,788

Odisha NW-5 (East Coast Canal And Matai River/Brahmani-Kharsua-Dhamra Rivers/Mahanadi Delta Rivers) 14,538



Sub Total (National Waterways 1-5) 2,14,14,805







Maharashtra NW-10 (Amba River) 1,77,05,018

NW-83 (Rajpuri Creek) 1,70,400

NW-85 (Revadanda Creek-Kundalika River System) 6,07,473

NW-91 (Shastri River – Jaigad Creek System) 1,99,19,128



TOTAL Maharashtra Waterways 3,84,02,019







Goa NW-68 (Mandovi River) 19,30,541

NW-111 (Zuari River) 17,84,562



TOTAL Goa Waterways 37,15,103







Gujarat NW-73 (Narmada River) 36,399

NW-100 (Tapi River) 2,65,41,098



TOTAL Gujarat Waterways 2,65,77,497

Assam NW-16 (Barak River) 4,981

W. Bengal NW-44 (Ichamati River) 7,14,760

Bihar NW-94 (Sone River)



W. Bengal NW-97 (Sunderbans Waterway) 54,69,785

Odisha NW-64 (Mahanadi River) 14,538

W. Bengal NW-86 (Rupnarayan River) 616



Grand Total Metric Tonnes (MT) 9,63,14,104



Grand Total Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) 96.31















Annex-3





Steps taken for growth of cargo transportation on waterways





1. INITIATIVES FOR GROWTH OF TRAFFIC ON NATIONAL WATERWAYS:





i. Fairway development works: Fairway development works to ensure Least Available Depth (LAD) of 3.0 meter in Haldia-Barh, 2.5 meter in Barh-Ghazipur and 2.2 meter in Ghazipur-Varanasi stretches on NW-1 are in progress under the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) which has been undertaken by IWAI with technical and financial assistance from World Bank. Similarly, to improve the connectivity between NW-1 and NW-2/NW-16 via the Indo Bangladesh protocol route, the critical and shallow stretches between Sirajganj and Daikhowa on protocol route No1 & 2 and Ashuganj and Zakiganj on protocol rote no 3 &4 in Bangladesh are being jointly developed by India and Bangladesh for round the year navigability (with targeted LAD of 2.5 mtrs). Similarly, fairway development works are being carried out on NW-97 in Sunderbans to allow smooth navigation of vessels on the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route. Comprehensive development of National Waterway-2 has been undertaken by IWAI under a Project approved by the Government at the cost of Rs. 461 Cr.. The project includes maintenance dredging besides construction of a Multi Modal Terminal at Jogighopa, alternative road connectivity to Pandu Port, ship repair facility at Pandu, fairway development, O&M of navigational aids, O&M of fixed & floating terminals, O&M of vessels, consultancy trailing, maintenance of e-portal etc.





ii. Development of New National Waterways-IWAI has identified 26 new NWs through techno-economic feasibility studies for undertaking technical interventions to make the waterways navigable for transportation purpose.





iii. Ro-Ro/Ro-Pax Service Commenced in Various National Waterways– The Operation of Ro-Ro / Ro-Pax vessels inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minster during February 2021 for the following routes:









Vessel Name Ro-Ro/Ro-Pax Service between Date of Inauguration by Hon’ble Prime Minister

MV Rani Gaidinliu & MV

Sachin Dev Barman Neamati and Kamalabari(Majuli) 18.02.2021

MV JFR Jacob Guwahati and North Guwahati 18.02.2021

MV Bob Khathing Dhubri and Fakirganj (U/S Hatsingimari) 18.02.2021

MV Adi Shankara & MV

C.V. Raman Wellingdon Island and Bolghaty 14.02.2021















iv. Revision of Levy & Collection of Fees: Taking ahead the vision of the Government of India to promote Inland Waterways as a supplementary mode of transport, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has waived waterway user charges initially for a period of three years.





2. DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR EASE-OF-DOING BUSINESS:





· CAR-D (Cargo Data) Portal: CAR-D is a web based portal for collection & compilation, analysis and dissemination of all cargo and cruise movement data of National Waterways to the stakeholders.





· PANI (Portal for Asset & Navigation Information): PANI is an integrated solution brining river navigation and infrastructure information on a single platform. It provides detailed information of various features of National Waterways and the assets such as fairway, infrastructure facilities, cross-river structures, connectivity at jetties, emergency services for facilitating transportation of cargo.





3. Enhanced regional trade using IWT mode:





a. Addition of new Ports of Call and routes in India and Bangladesh under PIWT&T: With 7 new ports of call in addition to existing 6 on each side along with addition/ extension of 2 waterway routes in addition to existing 8 routes under PIWT&T between India and Bangladesh, the accessibility of IWT mode for trade between India and Bangladesh is expected to increase and result in growth of traffic on NWs.





b. Trade between Bhutan and Bangladesh: Stone exporters from Bhutan have identified Inland waterways as an alternate mode of transportation considering the benefits associated with waterways mode such as lower transportation cost, larger shipment size compared to road, avoiding congestion on land routes etc. The first movement under supervision of IWAI was successfully executed in July 2019. This trade using the IWT mode is expected to continue and reach a significant scale in the coming years.





4. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for facilitating the Stakeholders to use Inland Water Transport and access the various information related to National Waterways: The list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for various National Waterways which are available at IWAI website is as given below:





i. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports for movement of goods to and from India between the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of Republic of India.





ii. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of MoU on Passenger and Cruise Services on the Coastal and Protocol Route between the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of Republic of India.





iii. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the MoU on use of Inland Waterways for Transportation of Bilateral Trade and Transit cargoes between the Government of People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of Republic of India.





iv. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the Movement of Vessels on Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWT&T) to contain the spread of COVID19.





v. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Check List for Ro-Ro / Ro-Pax vessel operations on National Waterways.





vi. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Car-D Portal.





5. Stakeholder consultations: IWAI carried out stakeholder consultations at six different locations (Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai, Patna, Goa and Dhaka) in FY-20 and 9 conference-cum-webinars during FY-21. These interactions helped in promoting waterways as a mode of transportation and understanding expectations and feedback of stakeholders. IWAI is undertaking targeted initiatives to address the expectation and feedback received to further enhance traffic on NWs.





This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.





