Fertilizers Units





Government of India has mandated revival of Ramagundam (Telanagana), Gorakhpur (UP), Sindri (Jharkhand) and Talcher (Odisha) units of Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCIL) and Barauni (Bihar) Unit of Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (HFCL) through Joint Venture Company (JVC) of nominated PSUs for setting up new ammonia-urea plants of 12.7 LMTPA capacity each. After operationalization, these plants would add 63.5 LMT of urea production annually in the country. Barauni Unit of Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (HFCL) is located in Bihar.









Further, Cabinet in its meeting held on 21.05.2015 inter-alia approved setting up of New urea plant of 8.646 LMTPA capacity in the existing premises of BVFCL, which has been notified by Department of Fertilizers vide OM dated 12.06.2015.









It can be seen from the below data, that the production of fertilizers has increased.





Year Major fertilizer Production (in LMT)

2018-19 413.85

2019-20 425.92

2020-21 433.66







































The information was given by the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri Bhagwanth Khuba in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.









