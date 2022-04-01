Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Helps Condo-Owners with Adjacent Property Water Damage Claims

Although filing any kind of water damage claim is difficult, condo owners face an additional dilemma – who’s at fault and whose insurance will pay? Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting helps condo owners figure out the nuances related to their water damage claim so they can get the necessary payout to make needed repairs.

According to Lee Anderson, Aftermath Adjusters owner, it all depends on the source of the water damage and how it relates to Florida law. “It’s not as easy as saying that the damage came from an upstairs unit. Depending on the source of water, the claim may be with the neighbor or the condo association. In some cases, it may even be the condo owner’s insurance.”

In Any Case:

Regardless of who’s to blame, there are some things that need to be done right away, warns Anderson. “If you wake up one morning to find water seeping down your wall and filling up the light fixtures in the kitchen, the water is obviously coming from upstairs. That means you need to contact your upstairs neighbor as quickly as possible so they can locate the problem.”

According to Anderson, the faster a condo owner can catch the problem, the better the outcome. Quickly determining the source will help condo owners avoid extensive water damage to their unit and personal belongings, as well as avoid mold issues.

“Just as soon as a condo owner has determined the source, they have an obligation to mitigate further damage as much as possible,” warns Anderson. The owners of both units need to remove standing water using a wet vac. They also need to shut off breakers to the areas that sustained damage and then remove anything electrical from those areas. In most cases, the best way to handle large amounts of water is by contacting a professional. “They have the right equipment and know how to remove water the right way.”

Once standing water is out of the way, both owners need to remove personal belongings and valuables from the area to prevent further damage. Finally, after taking photos and videos of the damage, wet items should be removed to prevent molding issues. “Don’t forget to document everything before and after,” warns Anderson. “If you have photos or video, it will be easier to prove the damage.”

Professional Help is Warranted:

Even if a condo owner knows that the water came from upstairs, knowing who should file the claim isn’t easy to determine. Florida Statute Section 718.111(11) is the law dealing with insurance policies and condo units. However, it is tricky for the novice to understand who covers what.

“Condo associations have to deal with property insured by the association. But their coverage excludes personal property within the unit. Any water damage from appliances, water heaters, water filters, and the like is excluded. Hiring a public adjuster is the best way to get to the bottom of who’s at fault and how to file the claim,” says Anderson.

Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting uses information such as the time and date of loss, detailed descriptions and photos, description of damage mitigation, and the policy information of those involved to help condo owners suffering from adjacent property water damage file a claim. They are experts at spotting all the damage – even damage that tends to hide from sight – so that condo owners can get the maximum settlement for their claim.

For questions related to water backup insurance and claims, call Aftermath Adjusters at (954) 329-2456.

You may also visit their website for additional information at www.AftermathAdj.com