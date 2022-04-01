ADAPT Pest Management of Rocklin and Roseville, CA Encourages Property Owners to Invest in Pest Control in 2022

The Sacramento and Roseville area is likely to experience a significant uptick in household pests over the next few weeks, as the heavier winter rains and warm weather have created the perfect environment for pests. ADAPT Pest Management, a Roseville and Rocklin pest control company, strongly encourages homeowners that may have avoided professional pest control in the past to strongly consider it early in 2022.

“You may have noticed that allergies have been strong so far this year,” says Mike Abe, outreach manager for ADAPT Pest Management. “Foliage around the Greater Sacramento area is thriving thanks to the better-than-recent winter rain, and that increase in plant life may also lead to an increase in household pests.”

The more insects there are outside, the more likely there will be pests that come inside, says Abe. Since we are expecting another warm summer, many of these same pests will need safe protection from the hot weather, and will start to come inside as the temperature warms.

“Prevention is always better than treatment,” says Abe. “By creating a barrier around your property, you prevent more severe, costly, and troublesome infestations in the future. Pest control is also more affordable than ever, so protecting your property does not have to hurt your budget. One preventative treatment every two months is enough for year-round protection.”

ADAPT Pest Management encourages commercial properties to consider pest control as well. With protection from spiders, ants, and other insects, ongoing pest management can help businesses save money and protect homeowners from additional allergens, bites, and other unwanted outcomes.

About ADAPT Pest Management: ADAPT Pest Management is a family owned, local Rocklin pest control company serving Roseville, Granite Bay, Auburn, Lincoln, and parts of Sacramento County. With affordable services and friendly support, ADAPT Pest Management is quickly becoming one of the most popular choices for ongoing pest control.