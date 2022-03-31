Status of projects under NESIDS





North Eastern Council (NEC) has been implementing various projects in different sector including health under MDoNER’s scheme, “Schemes of NEC”. The details of funds allotted (Amount of projects sanctioned) and utilised for health sector during the last five years is as under:





(Rs. In crore)





Sl. No. FY Project Sanction Amount Fund released for utilisation

1 2017-18 22.00 20.90

2 2018-19 17.09 17.09

3 2019-20 13.20 12.07

4 2020-21 18.86 17.06

5 2021-22 30.97 3.55



Total 102.12 70.67















* Figure for FY 2021-22 is upto 28.02.2022.





This information was given by the Minister for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.





