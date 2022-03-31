Projects sanctioned by NESIDS





The North East Special Infrastructure Development (NESID) scheme was approved in 15.12.2017, and since its inception 112 projects worth Rs 2589.14 crore have been sanctioned for the North Eastern States, against which funds amounting to Rs 1514.47 crore have been released by the Ministry.





This information was given by the Minister for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.









