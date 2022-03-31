Brandy Thibault Rocks the Runway to Illuminate Early Onset Colorectal Cancer

Brandy Thibault, from Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer at the early age of 42, eight years before she should have even needed a colonoscopy. With early onset Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer that had spread to her liver in 2015, she bravely underwent surgery and was treated with FOLFOX chemotherapy and was, fortunately, in remission by February 2016.

After completion of chemotherapy, she and her fur-babies toured the United States in her RV, meeting with and inspiring other cancer survivors along the way, then returning to Florida two years later. Three years ago, fate brought her future daughter Gianna into her life, and they recently celebrated her adoption. Brandy says, “Finding my purpose after cancer was extremely important and I have used it to help others my age; to make them aware that early onset colorectal cancer awareness is crucial and that there is much living to do despite such a diagnosis.”

On March 26, 2022, exemplifying their unified strength and beautiful bond, Brandy and Gia were featured models during Say YES to Hope’s “Surviving in Fashion” showcase that took place during the Dallas Fashion Gala, created by international fashion designer Samina Mughal. Escaping cancer for a night of hair, make-up, and glamour is a priceless gift. “We want to thank Samina Mughal and her huge heart for providing us the opportunity to participate in her very prestigious Dallas Fashion Gala,” says Suzanne Lindley, Co-Founder of Say YES to Hope.

For more information about Say YES to Hope or to reach the Toll Free Survivor Line, please call 877-937-7478.