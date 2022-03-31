National Data Base Of Labourers





The details of programmes being run by Government for economic and social welfare of the workers employed in the unorganised sector are at Annexure.









e-SHRAM portal was launched in August, 2021 with an objective to create National Database of Unorganised Workers and to facilitate delivery of Social Security Schemes/ Welfare Schemes of the Central and State Governments to the unorganised workers. As on 24th March, 2022, more than 26.90 crore unorganised workers have been registered under the portal and issued with e-SHRAM card.









This information was given by the Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, today.









Annexure









Life and disability cover is provided through PradhanMantriJeevanJyotiBimaYojana (PMJJBY) and PradhanMantriSurkshaBimaYojana (PMSBY). As on 28.02.2022, a total 12.38 crore and 27.70 crore individuals have been enrolled under PMJJBY and PMSBY respectively. The health and maternity benefits to unorganised workers families are provided through Ayushman Bharat Scheme which is a universal health scheme for health coverage uptoRs. 5.00 lakhs for secondary and tertiary hospitalization. Under this Scheme, a total of 17.81 Crore people have been provided with Ayushman cards till 14th March, 2022. Old age protection is provided through a pension scheme namely PradhanMantriShram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) pension yojana. As on 20th March, 2022, more than 46 lakh unorganised workers have been enrolled under the scheme. PM- SVANidhi Scheme provides capital loan to street vendors to enable them to restart their businesses which were adversely impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic. As on 07.03.2022, more than 28 lakh street vendors have been benefitted under PM SVANidhi Scheme. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has launched a scheme called Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) to address the accommodation needs of migrant workers. One Nation One Ration Card Scheme has facilitated portability of provisions of ration through PDS shops across the country for the migrants and their families. The State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Boards have disbursed around Rs. 7413 crores to about 2 croreBoC workers during first and second wave of Covid-19. 39.51 lakh jobs have been formalized under Aatmanirbhar Bharat RozgarYojna (ABRY) by crediting Rs. 2583 crores in EPF accounts. In order to boost employment opportunities in the wake of COVID pandemic, Government of India had launched a campaign in 116 districts across six States having higher concentration of returnee migrant workers known as GaribKalyanRojgarAbhiyaan (GKRA) wherein 50.78 crore man days were generated within an overall expenditure of Rs. 39,293 crore. Special training programmes have been taken under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana in the selected districts having high concentration of returnee migrant workers. PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana was launched for additional allocation of food grain @5 kg per person month free of cost to all beneficiaries covered under the targeted public distribution system. The scheme has been extended upto September, 2022. The Government, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), has increased the rate of daily wages to Rs. 202 per day from earlier Rs. 182 per day with effect from 1st April, 2020 to benefit nearly 13.62 crore families.





******









BY/AS/IG









(Release ID: 1812047)

Visitor Counter : 147

























