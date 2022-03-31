CBDT extends last date for filing of Form No.10AB for seeking registration or approval under Section 10(23C), 12A or 80G of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act)





On consideration of difficulties in electronic filing of Form No.10AB as stipulated in Rule 2C or 11AA or 17A of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), extends the last date for electronic filing of Form No.10AB.





The application for registration or approval under Section 10(23C), 12A or 80G of the Act in Form No.10AB, for which the last date for filing falls on or before 29th September, 2022, is extended to 30th September, 2022.





CBDT’s Circular No.08/2022 in F. No. 197/59/2022-ITA-I dated 31.03.2022 has also been issued.





