Sober St. Patrick’s Day® Marches into History Uptown, Downtown, and Online

NEW YORK – March 29, 2022 – PRLog — Sober St. Patrick’s Day Founder and Grand Marshal Bill Reilly is “over the moon” in 2022 and credits his team, board of directors, community, and 2022 Emerald Spirit Honoree for this year’s success.

William Cope Moyers escorted Mr. Reilly on 5th Avenue, gave a moving acceptance speech on behalf on Betty Hazelden Ford and the recovery community, and penned a stirring “Recovery on Parade” blog post about the day, he said: “Recovery was on parade up Fifth Avenue on St. Pat’s Day and for me, professionally and personally, it was a milepost in my long journey that I will remember and cherish along the rest of my way.”

Co-host Samantha Kelly made the trip to NYC to meet her Sober St. Patrick’s Day family and friends and march in the storied parade. She beamed, “Marching with Sober St.Patricks day was a dream come true! The nicest experience for me was strangers in the crowd who lit up when they saw us and shouted to us how many years sober THEY were and how happy they were to see us. I can see this event getting bigger and bigger every year. Well done to everyone involved.”

Treasurer, co-host and emcee Jim Frawley flexed his speaker skills and enthusiastically delivered the #ReclaimtheDay message. “It’s refreshing to be part of a St. Patrick’s Day experience that highlights the best of what Ireland and Irish America has to offer, without the distraction of the binge drinking and excess which many people associate with the day,” he explained.

Tami Ellen McLaughlin, who was Mr. Reilly’s guest at the 2015 Sober St. Patrick’s Day event, joined as executive director in 2020. And in 2022 she accepted a Proclamation from Matthew McMorrow, Constituency Relations, on behalf of Governor Kathy Hochul. “Amazing work — and now state recognition— happens here in Little Italy!” explained Ms. McLaughlin. “I am proud to be a part of this nonprofit that advocates for healthy St Patrick’s Day celebrations and in honor of our heritage works hard to counter the negative stereotypes about Irish and Irish America.”

11th Annual In Person Party – Live entertainment included John Whelan, 7-Time “All Ireland Champion” Button Accordion • Brian Conway, 5-Time “All Ireland Champion” Fiddler, 2006 Mid-Atlantic CCE Hall of Fame • The Donny Golden School of Irish Dance, Award winning Irish Step Dancers • The St. Edmund’s Pipes and Drums Band, Mystic, CT. • Jerry O’Sullivan, America’s leading Uilleann Piper • Brendan Dolan, 2016 Mid-Atlantic CCE Hall of Fame, keyboard player • Liz Simmons & Flynn Cohen, Guitarists, Mandolin, Vocals • Susan Graham, Irish Harpist.

Second Annual YouTube Premiere Global Celebration included all of the live artists listed above, and Donie Carroll, Singer, Guitarist, “Cork Man of the Year, 2010 and 2016 • Dylan Foley, 4-Time “All Ireland Champion” Fiddle Champion • Mary Courtney, Singer, Recording Artist • Liz McNicholl, Singer, Recording Artist • Una Walsh, Irish Harpist.

