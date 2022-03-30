AVTODOM BMW MKAD is the leader of sales BMW Motorrad according to the results of the Best Dealer 2021 competition



All official BMW dealerships were divided into 3 groups by brands: BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad within the framework of this year’s competition. The winners in each of the groups were determined in seven nominations depending on the sales volume. AVTODOM BMW MKAD took 1st place among the official dealers of BMW Motorrad.





Sales of new BMW Motorrad motorcycles in AVTODOM Group amounted to 941 units in 2021. In addition, 330 used motorcycles were sold. The opening of the 2022 motorcycle season coincided with temporary restrictions on the supply of cars and motorcycles to Russia. In these difficult conditions, AVTODOM BMW MKAD formed the necessary stock of motorcycles and components. This allows us to meet demand in the near future and maintain a high level of customer service in full compliance with BMW technical standards.





We thank BMW Group Russia for the high appreciation of our work and, of course, we are very proud of this award. We have achieved these results thanks to the efficient work of specialists and the professional management of the AVTODOM BMW Motorrad MKAD team. We continue to set high goals for ourselves and achieve them by providing our customers with the best service in accordance with the standards of the BMW brand,  said Sergey Pletnev, Managing Director of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands, AVTODOM Group.





We have achieved such high performance primarily due to the trust of our customers. We use all available resources and respond flexibly to market trends. We make every effort to offer our customers the widest selection of motorcycles and the highest level of service,  said Stanislav Dadey, head of sales of motorcycles and motorcycle equipment AVTODOM BMW MKAD.





AVTODOM BMW MKAD is the largest official dealer of BMW Motorrad in Moscow. The company occupies a leading position in sales of BMW motorcycles and motorcycle equipment in Russia. A wide range of BMW Motorrad motorcycles is on display in the showroom, from the powerful BMW S1000 RR superbike to the imposing BMW K1600 GTL tourer. Service, purchase of spare parts and accessories, motorcycle insurance programs and trade-in are available to AVTODOM BMW MKAD Clients

