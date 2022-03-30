Smart Baking Company announces new product: The Smartcookie™



Smart Baking Company today announced its newest product linethe Smartcookie.





This soft, chewy chocolate chip cookie will transport snackers back to that fresh-from-the-oven, home-baked goodness of moms kitchen in their first bite  without any of the sugar, starch or gluten.





At Smart Baking Company, we always say that people shouldnt have to choose between healthy and delicious, said Joanne Walter, chief strategy officer. Were proud to provide snacks that make people feel good and ARE good, and were excited to add this new product to the Smart Baking Company family.





The Smartcookie is a traditional chocolate chip cookie without any of the unhealthy ingredients. In fact, it is full of 9 grams of fiber and packed with 12 grams of protein per cookie. At just 156 calories, the large cookie will leave snackers satisfied.





It is also gluten-free, wheat-free, keto and diabetic friendly and non-GMO. It contains 100 percent of the daily recommended value of Vitamin C. The Smartcookie is available in 6- and 12-packs, which retail for $15.99 and $29.99, respectively. The product is available exclusively on the companys website, smartbakingco.com, and through Amazon.





The Smartcookie joins Smart Baking Companys extensive lineup of healthy baked goods, including Smartcakes®, a healthy snack cake, Smartbuns®, a gluten-free sandwich bun, and Smartmufns®, a muffin-top-like grab-and-go breakfast option.





About Smart Baking Company



Smart Baking Company, a pioneer in the health food industry, has broken the code on healthy baking, creating products that go beyond gluten-free. Its Smartcakes®, Smartmuf’ns® and Smartbuns® are made from a proprietary blend of fiber, protein and water, providing a great source of vitamins and minerals. They are gluten- and wheat-free, low calorie, high fiber, diabetic- and keto-friendly and non-GMO. Smartcakes®, which come in multiple flavors, are the first FDA-approved designation of “healthy cake.” Founded in Sanford, Florida, the company aims to offer customers choices that are truly healthy and fun. Smart Baking Company products are available at health food stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and online at smartbakingco.com. For more information, visit the website or call 407-993-6300.





