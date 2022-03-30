Expert From NIX United to Participate in Webinar on Data Management by AIIM Florida Chapter



Eugene Rudenko  with more than ten years of experience in business consulting for the software development industry  will share valuable insights on how data should be stored, structured, and processed at a reasonable cost.





The webinar will be of interest to those who may have heard of data management but have wanted to learn more about it, including what it is, its benefits, and, most importantly, how to organize or improve current data management processes in their company.





Eugene Rudenko will demonstrate the full potential of data management solutions. Moreover, as a seasoned expert, Eugene will provide actionable guidance on how to accelerate a company’s digital transformation, and showcase the ease with which EDM can build through NIX Uniteds case studies.





About AIIM Florida Chapter



AIIM International is the world’s leading association dedicated to the information management industry. AIIMs mission is to help organizations improve their performance by transforming the way they manage their information.





About NIX United



NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 2500 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to paving their way in industry leadership. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.

###