Alana Konieczka Pens Illustrated Book to Help Children Live Their Best Life by Loving, Learning, and Growing

Parents will want to read to their children this charming collection of stories that teaches good values to children as well as stir up their imagination and desire to learn.

One of the most powerful ways to teach children is through stories, and kids love to read (and to be read to). Author Alana Konieczka could provide an exceptional reading experience for both children and parents with her childrens book A Kids Life: Loving, Learning, Growing (ReadersMagnet; 2022).







A Kids Life: Loving, Learning, Growing is a compilation of short stories for children, and each story focuses on a specific topic and theme related to character building and living a happy, moral and fulfilling life. This childrens book talks about bullying, acceptance, friendship, family, and other subjects that readers of all ages could relate to.







Some of the stories in A Kids Life: Loving, Learning, Growing are inspired by real events or based on personal experiences by the author. Children and their parents will love stories such as Beating Evan The Bully At His Own Game, which tells the readers that bullying is never good; Lizs Troubles, which is about a family that is having some money problems; Ellas Glasses, which is a story of a girl who couldnt see well so she had to wear glasses and is laughed at by other kids; and Tommys Library Day, which extols the joys of visiting the library.







A Kids Life: Loving, Learning, Growing will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 on April 23-24, 2022, at the University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA.











A Kids Life: Loving, Learning, Growing



Author | Alana Konieczka



Published date | February 25, 2022



Publisher | ReadersMagnet



Book retail price | $13.57







Author Bio







Alana Konieczka lives in the South Suburbs of Chicago, IL. She is all about family, faith, and friends (two and four legged). She is involved with her local Friends of The Library; passionate about dog rescue and adopt; dont shop. She has always been a voracious reader. Alana loves to travel. She has been to 37 states and 3 other countries.