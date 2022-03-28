Alana Konieczka Brings More Lessons and More Fun to Reading in “A Kids Life 2”

This is a second installment in the series of books that teaches children to read, build positive character, and live their lives to the fullest.

Glenwood, Illinois – WEBWIRE – Saturday, March 26, 2022

Catch the book display for Alana Konieczkas A Kids Life 2 at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2022.







Alana Konieczka recognizes and appreciates the power of stories in teaching and learning. She understands what it can do to bring children and their parents together, especially for bedtime. So, she published A Kids Life 2: More Loving, Learning, Growing (ReadersMagnet; 2022).







Like its predecessor, A Kids Life 2 has stories that children and their parents would enjoy. The stories are short enough to engage the children and keep them interested. The stories subtly teach a lesson, like bullying is never okay, how sometimes being a kid is hard, and why people are all the same despite their differences. There are also stories that feed the childs imagination, and make (bedtime) reading and learning more fun.





Order a copy of A Kids Life 2: More Loving, Learning, Growing by Alana Konieczka on Amazon and the ReadersMagnet Online Bookstore.







A Kids Life 2: More Loving, Learning, Growing will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 on April 23-24, 2022, at the University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA.







A Kids Life 2: More Loving, Learning, Growing



Author | Alana Konieczka



Published date | February 25, 2022



Publisher | ReadersMagnet



Book retail price | $17.23







Author Bio







Alana Konieczka lives in the South Suburbs of Chicago, IL. She is all about family, faith, and friends (two and four legged). She is involved with her local Friends of The Library; passionate about dog rescue and adopt; dont shop. She has always been a voracious reader. Alana loves to travel. She has been to 37 states and 3 other countries.