Tim Nicholson’s “How to Like It” Will Be Displayed at the LA Times Festival of Books 2022

Nicholson has the readers enticed as his book has been proven to change lives.

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Saturday, March 26, 2022

This book was written as an appetizer. It was a calling card that gained me access to organizations throughout the Midwest and the Southeast States.  Tim Nicholson.







How to Like It by Tim Nicholson will be displayed at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 23-24, 2022, at the University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA.





People may often hear a lot that books change lives, but this book has literally changed lives. One true example was when an overworked administrative assistant got a copy of this book. She was in the middle of deciding whether or not to continue in her current role of growing as a mean-spirited supervisor or starting a new career. After reading the quote Bet on Yourself, she called the author. She then left her job to attend workshops and start her own communications firm in South Texas.





The book is based on inspirational words and thought-provoking ideas that the author made in a series of keynote speeches and personal blog entries. Its actually just a selection of roughly 100 phrases and sentences that might be built upon. This could be additional sentences and thoughts or a combination of these with the entire speech. Some of this content has been utilized as a jumping-off point for workshops and may be adapted to enable self-study or as an add-on to a professional development app. The content is generally original, always upbeat, and aims to assist readers in starting a conversation with others or within themselves.



Want to learn more? Get a copy of Tim Nicholsons How to Like It, now available at Blurb, and visit the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books 2022.





How to Like It



Author | Tim Nicholson



Genre | Business/Professional Growth



Publisher | Self-Published via Blurb



Published date | April 25, 2017







Author



Tim is a business thought leader whose personal work and team collaborations have guided brand leaders through business disruption and workplace evolution for 25 years. A fan of those who invest in personal and professional growth, Tim has worked across multiple generations of career-minded, service-oriented, and entrepreneurial people. His storytelling is derived from personal experiences with and in-service to those people.



Individuals read his regular social media postings and discuss topics with him through direct messages. Organizational leaders hear his keynotes or read his writings and invite him into their workplace to promote their employer brand.





Tims career spans time employed by IBM, launching an Internet Service Provider and launching a tech and creative firm that he led for fifteen years. He currently provides corporate branding and employer branding consulting services. He has launched a mens lifestyle shop with his family in Austin, Texas, where he lives with his wife Susie and their dog, Sunny.