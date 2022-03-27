Mr. Rafih FiLLi : The founder and CEO of FiLLi Cafe being a world wide internet sensation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Mar 24, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – After having massive success in the UAE region with over 70+ outlets around the world, FiLLi Cafe was established in countries like Bahrain, India, Oman, Qatar, Saudi, UK & US. Apart from that Mr. Rafih Filli is making incessant efforts in taking the Filli Cafe chain to newer heights by ensuring its accessibility in all prominent cities of the world.

Mr. Rafih FiLLi has been always been a very outgoing, cheerful, and enjoyable person. Since the very beginning of his school life, he always had this spirit to cater to people with his affection & big ideas. As the matter of fact, the name “FiLLi” traces back to his childhood days, when his school friends gave him the title of “FiLLi”. Who would have guessed back then that this nickname assigned to a child just for fun would become a foundation stone for a gigantic company, soaring heights in the international food business one day? Despite the initial concept being a very profound one, Mr. Rafih Filli with his expeditious actions & super innovative mind flagged the territory & set the bars too high to mimic by anyone ever again. The ideas behind every product are the outcome of his own intelligence, including the signature FiLLi Zafran Tea.

Mr. Rafih Filli has this vision to take Filli Cafés to the summit of the food industry around the world & make it rank as the largest and most applauded brand in the world so that if one ever thinks of food one automatically thinks of Filli cafe.

contact@emiratiweb.com

