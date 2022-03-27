Living Life with Faith by Removing Sin

WEBWIRE – Saturday, March 26, 2022







Every persons objective has always been to live a flawless life, because who wouldnt want to live a life devoid of cares and concerns? The reality is that no one is flawless, and there will always be times when they fall short. And, as the phrase goes, living is more than merely existing at some point in time; it must be an experience that one never regrets because each person has only one life.





The Secret to Perfect Living is essential for living a worry-free life since it is a guidebook that follows Gods teachings, giving its readers the knowledge that there must be a method to live a perfect life as the son of God did in the past. The book itself contains teachings that will help to shape ones character and fortify ones spirit to be worthy of such a great life.





Readers of this educational book will have no other expression other than gratitude to the author for his efforts in providing a means for his fellow believers of the faith to live a tranquil life free of sin and temptations.







The Secret to Perfect Living



Written by: Kofi B. Dwira



Paperback: $11.96



E-Book: $2.99





This passionate book has copies available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, GoToPublish, and other online book publishers. Grab a copy of this book now and discover the teachings to how Jesus achieved a life free of sin.









About the Author



Kofi B. Dwira is a Ghanaian who studied accounting for a living, but his favorite subject to study in his free time is the Bible. Kofi Dwira believes that because Jesus came to Earth to live as a man amid sin and lived perfectly, there must be a way to live a perfect life as Jesus did.



