Fall in Budget allocation to the Ministry

Budget allocation for Department of Fisheries during 2022-23 has increased from Rs. 1220.84 crore (BE) in the year 2021-22 to Rs. 2118.47 crore (BE) in 2022-23 which is 73.52%. Similarly, budget allocation of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has increased from Rs. 3599.98 crore in the year 2021-22 to Rs. 4288.84 crore in 2022-23, which is 19.14%.





: The budget allocation for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) has been increased from Rs. 1000 crore (BE) in 2021-22 to Rs. 1879 crore (BE) during 2022-23 which is 87.90% increase in the budget allocation. Similarly, the Budget allocation for the National Livestock Mission of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been increased to Rs. 410.00 crore in 2022-23 against the allocation of Rs. 350.00 crore in 2021-22, which is 17% increase in allocation.





: The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has implemented the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS): Blue Revolution: Integrated Development and Management of Fisheries for a period of five years from 2015-16 to 2019-20 and the said scheme has ended on 31st March, 2020. Under the aforesaid CSS, central financial assistance of Rs.2577.49 crore was released to various State Governments/Union Territories and other implementing agencies for holistic development of fisheries and aquaculture. The Department of Fisheries is implementing a flagship scheme namely Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana with total investment of Rs. 20,050 crore for a period of 5 years from financial year 2020-21 to 2024-25 in all States/Union Territories. During 2020-21 to 2021-22 (till date), the Department of Fisheries, Government of India has accorded approval of project proposals of various States Governments, UTs and other agencies and released the central share of Rs. 1726 crore under PMMSY. The State/UT-wise details of the central funds released during the period from 2019-20 to 2021-22 is annexed.









This information was given by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.









Annexure