COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 434





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 182.83 Crore (1,82,83,57,675) today. More than 25 lakh (25,81,126) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 1 Crore (1,05,06,025) vaccine doses have been administered to 12-14 years age group so far. More than 2.23 Crore (2,23,98,041) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





Union Health Minister congratulated the country on administering more than 1 Crore Vaccine Doses to 12-14 years age group.









The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10403375

2nd Dose 9995100

Precaution Dose 4408339

FLWs 1st Dose 18412639

2nd Dose 17498472

Precaution Dose 6767894

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 10506025

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 56698809



2nd Dose 36861178

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 554160819

2nd Dose 462602100

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202669121

2nd Dose 184529161

Over 60 years 1st Dose 126682975

2nd Dose 114939860

Precaution Dose 11221808

Cumulative 1st dose administered 979533763

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 826425871

Precaution Dose 22398041

Total 1828357675















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 25th March, 2022 (434th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 37

2nd Dose 572

Precaution Dose 9451

FLWs 1st Dose 74

2nd Dose 1506

Precaution Dose 21461

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 1397614

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 84923



2nd Dose 212951

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55432

2nd Dose 493452

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 8430

2nd Dose 116541

Over 60 years 1st Dose 6046

2nd Dose 71748

Precaution Dose 100888

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1552556

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 896770

Precaution Dose 131800

Total 2581126















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





