COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 434

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 182.83 Crore (1,82,83,57,675) today. More than 25 lakh (25,81,126) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 1 Crore (1,05,06,025) vaccine doses have been administered to 12-14 years age group so far. More than 2.23 Crore (2,23,98,041) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


Union Health Minister congratulated the country on administering more than 1 Crore Vaccine Doses to 12-14 years age group.



The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10403375

2nd Dose

9995100

Precaution Dose

4408339

FLWs

1st Dose

18412639

2nd Dose

17498472

Precaution Dose

6767894

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

10506025

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

56698809

2nd Dose

36861178

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

554160819

2nd Dose

462602100

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

202669121

2nd Dose

184529161

Over 60 years

1st Dose

126682975

2nd Dose

114939860

Precaution Dose

11221808

Cumulative 1st dose administered

979533763

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

826425871

Precaution Dose

22398041

Total

1828357675




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

























Date: 25th March, 2022 (434th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

37

2nd Dose

572

Precaution Dose

9451

FLWs

1st Dose

74

2nd Dose

1506

Precaution Dose

21461

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

1397614

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

84923

2nd Dose

212951

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

55432

2nd Dose

493452

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

8430

2nd Dose

116541

Over 60 years

1st Dose

6046

2nd Dose

71748

Precaution Dose

100888

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1552556

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

896770

Precaution Dose

131800

Total

2581126




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


