PM appreciates Government e Marketplace (GeM) for achieving order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated Government e Marketplace (GeM) for achieving annual procurement of Rs. 1 lakh crore in Financial Year 2021-22. He has also said that GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
“Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years. The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2022
