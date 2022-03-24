Japan – Value Research Center (VRC) develops Value Model integrating ESG and Sustainability Measures

The Value Research Center (VRC) has launched an integrated Value Model with ESG and Sustainability measures in a new white paper issued today. With the shift from short term, profit-focused thinking towards long-term, sustainable, value-focused thinking, businesses globally need to answer a fundamental question: “What value are you providing our collective future?”

A Value Model for Responsible Business: The new Value Research Center (VRC) white paper was officially released today. The VRC initiative is aimed at improving company performance and social impact.

The VRC at Doshisha University was established in November 2021 to create a Value Model that could guide any company to answer this question, so ensuring a more sustainable future. The VRC published its initial white paper, “Valuing Value”, in June 2021, integrating 357 impact measurements from 15 of the world’s top ESG and sustainability frameworks and developing a 7-stakeholder, 27-theme, 80-goal model to help businesses objectively and transparently measure and manage the value impacts that they have on their key stakeholders.

The VRC’s new white paper entitled “A Value Model for Responsible Business”, integrates an additional 346 impact measurements from 6 new frameworks into the initial model. These 6 frameworks include the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Prototype Climate-related disclosures; Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) guidance on metrics, targets and transition plans; Stockholm Resilience Center’s Planetary Boundaries; United Nations Development Program (UNDP) SDG Impact Standards for Enterprises; International Finance Corporation (IFC) Performance Standards; and Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) climate disclosures.

The white paper is available for download: https://www.valueresearchcenter.com/2022whitepaper

Professor Philip Sugai, Director of the VRC, says “Our team analyzed hundreds of existing impact measurements and organized these into 27 common themes with 81 goals that any company, regardless of size, industry or location can use to measure, manage and use to consistently increase the value they create for stakeholders. Unlike existing ESG or sustainability reporting models, the VRC Value Model offers companies the ability to track their actual stakeholder impacts, using this data to create forward-looking strategies aimed at further increasing the value they create for and with these stakeholders.”

Masato Yamazaki, Professor Emeritus of Economics at Aquinas College, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and VRC operating council member, said “The Value Model that our VRC research team offers is a more advanced approach than any other sustainability model or approach in existence today, since it can automatically help identify the root causes of the problems companies face via well-developed assessment tools.”

“What is needed in sustainability efforts today goes beyond simple reporting,” says Dr. Kumar Iyer, Mentor for Value Creation and VRC operating council member. “The VRC Value Model is based on objective metrics and quantifiable indicators which can be independently verified. This is uniquely different from any other sustainability reporting approach as it is directly linked to creating social impact.

About the Value Research Center (VRC)

The Value Research Center (VRC) was officially established at Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan in 2021. The VRC is mandated to research and develop an open, accessible and transparent system for assessing and reporting on value creation (destruction) impacts that organizations of every size have over seven stakeholder groups: (1) the organization itself, (2) shareholders or owners, (3) customers, (4) employees, (5) partners, (6) the society within which it operates, and (7) the planet.

The VRC ensures that all relevant stakeholders which businesses impact are covered by assessment, and regularly updated based on scientific data. As part of the Doshisha University network, we bear the reputation of our parent and its stature as a global organization affiliated with world leading Universities that we call partners. Learn about VRC and its research at https://www.valueresearchcenter.com, or email Prof Philip Sugai at info@valueresearchcen