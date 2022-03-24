PM condoles demise of former Chief Justice of India, Shri RC Lahoti





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of former Chief Justice of India, Shri RC Lahoti.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Anguished by the passing away of former CJI Shri RC Lahoti Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti.”







Anguished by the passing away of former CJI Shri RC Lahoti Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2022

