Get a Better CBD Oil for Better Results

10xPURE™- GOLD SUPER 1000 with CBDa Benefits

CTFO made history in July 2019 bringing a first-of-its-kind product to market, 10xPURE™ SUPER 1000 enriched with 300 mg of naturally stabilized CBDa and 700 mg of CBD.

Typically the acid element, CBDa, in the hemp plant degrades after the plant is harvested and then converts to non-acid element CBD. CTFO made a surprising and unexpected discovery: the ability to stabilize the acid molecules in the hemp plant such as CBDa, making the seemingly impossible, possible. This stability milestone is supported by documented lab results with no meaningful potency degradation of the acids.

In product development, CTFO has focused on the acid molecules in the hemp plant, such as CBDa and CBGa. These acid elements are up to 1000 times more potent than the non-acid CBD for select therapeutic benefits. CBDa has been shown in studies to be far more effective than CBD alone in reducing discomfort and providing EXTRA RELIEF. CBDa has been found to have more anti-inflammatory properties than CBD as it is a potent inhibitor of COX2 which is the same mode of action as a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory.

CTFO delivers the future of CBD botanical science… today. Our patented 10xPURE™ oil process enriched with CBDa has been shown in studies to be far more effective than CBD in reducing discomfort and providing relief. 10xPURE™- GOLD Super 1000 contains 300 mg of CBDa, up to 600 times more than what might be found in most CBD products on the market.

10xPure Hydrophilic CBD Oil has the BEST RESULTS.

Our patented 10xPURE™ oil process not only protects the acid CBDa but is Hydrophilic (water-soluble) and has BETTER delivery and absorbency of the CBD in the body. “10xPURE” CBD is a “Supercharged” CBD Oil for better bioavailability and absorption than any other CBD oil.

