STREAMS TURNING INTO RIVERS… We Three new Release on Palawan Productions

The song ’Sara’ which vividly depicts the diary of a suicidal teen has seen multiple viral explosions.

“The bonus for us is that this track has resonated with so many people and dozens of fans have thanked us for making folk aware and we’ve teamed up with several Mental Health Awareness Charities including “TO WRITE LOVE ON HER ARMS and AFSP.” Says writer/producer Manny Humlie.

“We have a very focused Marketing plan with the band” says Indie Record (Palawan Productions) MD John Campbell. “The band are workaholics in every sense. This is really down to their intense energy and the will to make this work”. Their growth has caught the attention of many industry observers.

New Single FULL TIME JOB Release Date 1st April followed shortly after with their 3rd studio album entitled HAPPY.

“Keeping jealousy at bay is a FULL TIME JOB ..

“…..Jealousy is one of the most destructive and disabling human traits, dealing with it takes personal courage and is super important to stamp out” ~ Manny Humlie

Current Stats:

Instagram: 173K Followers / Facebook: 430K Followers / Youtube: 261K Subscribers

WE THREE are turning streams into Rivers that are creating floods of HAPPINESS

