The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has developed the Bhoomi Rashi portal to digitize the land acquisition process for National Highway (NH) Projects. The Portal has been made mandatory for all the Project Implementing Agencies w.e.f. 01.04.2018.
With the adoption of Bhoomi Rashi portal, all the draft Land Acquisition notifications are submitted online by the concerned revenue official of the State Government, duly designated as Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA). The draft notifications after the approval of the Ministry are then sent online to the Government of India Press through e-Gazette.
Thus, the entire land acquisition process has been digitized and has become paperless. The portal has greatly reduced the time period for publication of notifications and brought in efficiency as well as transparency. During the Financial year 2018-19, a total of 2842 land acquisition notifications were issued as against an average of 1000 notifications issued yearly during the financial years 2016-17 and 2017-18 (prior to the launch of Bhoomi Rashi portal). A total of 9464 notifications under section 3 of the National Highways Act, 1956 have been published through the Bhoomi Rashi portal from 01.04.2018 till 21.03.2022. Also, a total of 86235.6981231 hectare land has been acquired under section 3(D) of the National Highways Act, 1956 through the Bhoomi Rashi portal from 01.04.2018 to 21.03.2022.
The efficacy of the portal is reviewed in the Ministry from time to time and based on the feedback from the State Governments, as also from the Implementing Agencies of the Ministry, relevant changes are carried out in the Bhoomi Rashi portal.
The details to part (b) of the question is Annexed.
ANNEXURE
ANNEXURE REGARDING BHOOMI RASHI PORTAL
The State wise details of the cases registered on the Bhoomi Rashi portal since its inception:-
|
Sl.No.
|
State
|
Surveys (In Numbers)
|
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
69015
|
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
2
|
|
ASSAM
|
12516
|
|
BIHAR
|
75494
|
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
47648
|
|
DELHI
|
1663
|
|
GOA
|
4233
|
|
GUJARAT
|
27209
|
|
HARYANA
|
116616
|
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
33358
|
|
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|
10747
|
|
JHARKHAND
|
27905
|
|
KARNATAKA
|
73749
|
|
KERALA
|
38653
|
|
LADAKH
|
2546
|
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
60589
|
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
71022
|
|
MANIPUR
|
4690
|
|
MIZORAM
|
21409
|
|
ODISHA
|
33230
|
|
PONDICHERRY
|
680
|
|
PUNJAB
|
111024
|
|
RAJASTHAN
|
89769
|
|
SIKKIM
|
3992
|
|
TAMIL NADU
|
72279
|
|
TELANGANA
|
18704
|
|
TRIPURA
|
13274
|
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
83260
|
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
24795
|
|
WEST BENGAL
|
12683
|
|
Total
|
1162754
This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
