



The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has developed the Bhoomi Rashi portal to digitize the land acquisition process for National Highway (NH) Projects. The Portal has been made mandatory for all the Project Implementing Agencies w.e.f. 01.04.2018.









With the adoption of Bhoomi Rashi portal, all the draft Land Acquisition notifications are submitted online by the concerned revenue official of the State Government, duly designated as Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA). The draft notifications after the approval of the Ministry are then sent online to the Government of India Press through e-Gazette.









Thus, the entire land acquisition process has been digitized and has become paperless. The portal has greatly reduced the time period for publication of notifications and brought in efficiency as well as transparency. During the Financial year 2018-19, a total of 2842 land acquisition notifications were issued as against an average of 1000 notifications issued yearly during the financial years 2016-17 and 2017-18 (prior to the launch of Bhoomi Rashi portal). A total of 9464 notifications under section 3 of the National Highways Act, 1956 have been published through the Bhoomi Rashi portal from 01.04.2018 till 21.03.2022. Also, a total of 86235.6981231 hectare land has been acquired under section 3(D) of the National Highways Act, 1956 through the Bhoomi Rashi portal from 01.04.2018 to 21.03.2022.









The efficacy of the portal is reviewed in the Ministry from time to time and based on the feedback from the State Governments, as also from the Implementing Agencies of the Ministry, relevant changes are carried out in the Bhoomi Rashi portal.









The details to part (b) of the question is Annexed.









ANNEXURE





ANNEXURE REGARDING BHOOMI RASHI PORTAL









The State wise details of the cases registered on the Bhoomi Rashi portal since its inception:-





Sl.No. State Surveys (In Numbers)

ANDHRA PRADESH 69015

ARUNACHAL PRADESH 2

ASSAM 12516

BIHAR 75494

CHHATTISGARH 47648

DELHI 1663

GOA 4233

GUJARAT 27209

HARYANA 116616

HIMACHAL PRADESH 33358

JAMMU & KASHMIR 10747

JHARKHAND 27905

KARNATAKA 73749

KERALA 38653

LADAKH 2546

MADHYA PRADESH 60589

MAHARASHTRA 71022

MANIPUR 4690

MIZORAM 21409

ODISHA 33230

PONDICHERRY 680

PUNJAB 111024

RAJASTHAN 89769

SIKKIM 3992

TAMIL NADU 72279

TELANGANA 18704

TRIPURA 13274

UTTAR PRADESH 83260

UTTARAKHAND 24795

WEST BENGAL 12683



Total 1162754















This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.





*****





