The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has developed the Bhoomi Rashi portal to digitize the land acquisition process for National Highway (NH) Projects. The Portal has been made mandatory for all the Project Implementing Agencies w.e.f. 01.04.2018.




With the adoption of Bhoomi Rashi portal, all the draft Land Acquisition notifications are submitted online by the concerned revenue official of the State Government, duly designated as Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA). The draft notifications after the approval of the Ministry are then sent online to the Government of India Press through e-Gazette.




Thus, the entire land acquisition process has been digitized and has become paperless. The portal has greatly reduced the time period for publication of notifications and brought in efficiency as well as transparency. During the Financial year 2018-19, a total of 2842 land acquisition notifications were issued as against an average of 1000 notifications issued yearly during the financial years 2016-17 and 2017-18 (prior to the launch of Bhoomi Rashi portal).  A total of 9464 notifications under section 3 of the National Highways Act, 1956 have been published through the Bhoomi Rashi portal from 01.04.2018 till 21.03.2022. Also, a total of 86235.6981231 hectare land has been acquired under section 3(D) of the National Highways Act, 1956 through the Bhoomi Rashi portal from 01.04.2018 to 21.03.2022.




The efficacy of the portal is reviewed in the Ministry from time to time and based on the feedback from the State Governments, as also from the Implementing Agencies of the Ministry, relevant changes are carried out in the Bhoomi Rashi portal.




The State wise details of the cases registered on the Bhoomi Rashi portal since its inception:-




































Sl.No.

State

Surveys (In Numbers)

  1.  

ANDHRA PRADESH

69015

  1.  

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

2

  1.  

ASSAM

12516

  1.  

BIHAR

75494

  1.  

CHHATTISGARH

47648

  1.  

DELHI

1663

  1.  

GOA

4233

  1.  

GUJARAT

27209

  1.  

HARYANA

116616

  1.  

HIMACHAL PRADESH

33358

  1.  

JAMMU & KASHMIR

10747

  1.  

JHARKHAND

27905

  1.  

KARNATAKA

73749

  1.  

KERALA

38653

  1.  

LADAKH

2546

  1.  

MADHYA PRADESH

60589

  1.  

MAHARASHTRA

71022

  1.  

MANIPUR

4690

  1.  

MIZORAM

21409

  1.  

ODISHA

33230

  1.  

PONDICHERRY

680

  1.  

PUNJAB

111024

  1.  

RAJASTHAN

89769

  1.  

SIKKIM

3992

  1.  

TAMIL NADU

72279

  1.  

TELANGANA

18704

  1.  

TRIPURA

13274

  1.  

UTTAR PRADESH

83260

  1.  

UTTARAKHAND

24795

  1.  

WEST BENGAL

12683

Total

1162754




This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.


