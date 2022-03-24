Canada – Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland meets with Latvia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence

Today, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, hosted a bilateral meeting in Ottawa with the Latvian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Artis Pabriks.

March 23, 2022 – Ottawa (Ontario) – Department of Finance Canada

The Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s ironclad commitment to NATO and our allies, including Latvia, where 540 Canadian Armed Forces personnel are leading a NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group. Canada recently renewed Operation REASSRUANCE a year ahead of schedule.

Canada and Latvia are united in their condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s barbaric and ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s actions are a violation of international law and of the rules-based international order. The two Deputy Prime Ministers underscored the remarkable resilience and bravery of the people of Ukraine, who have Canada’s full support.

The Deputy Prime Minister and her Latvian counterpart pledged to continue working together to support Ukraine, to defend democracy around the world, including against disinformation, and to uphold the rules-based international order.

