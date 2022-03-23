Oaklea Press to Give Away 1000s of Copies of a Book That Purports to Solve “The Hard Problem of Consciousness”

Stephen Hawley Martin, publisher of The Oaklea Press, announced today that the Kindle edition of a book published by his firm will be free to download from Amazon on March 23, 2022, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved.”

Martin said, “I feel that The Oaklea Press has an obligation to get out the word that modern science, physicalism, is based on a false premise. So much more might be accomplished, and I believe the world would become a better place, if the true nature of reality were widely known. That’s why we have decided to offer this book at no charge to anyone who wants to know the truth.”

What scientists call the “Hard Problem” is devising a plausible theory to explain how the brain creates consciousness. Martin believes this book provides a logical solution, and he urges open-minded individuals to judge its veracity for themselves at no cost to them. To get a copy, follow this link to the book’s page on Amazon and click “Buy Now” for $0.00:

Martin went on to say that there can be no doubt that western science has produced medical miracles and a plethora of helpful machines and gadgets that have made life much easier than it was in the past. Nevertheless, he says that he is convinced the science taught in schools and colleges today is based on a false premise, which is that all that exists is material substance, i.e., matter.

