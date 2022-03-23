Midwest College Planning Announces Spring Workshops

MCP’s philosophy has always been: To help families find a school where the student succeeds, and the family can afford. MCP does this by focusing on 3 things, budget, research, and academics. The current debt associated with college education is staggering. MCP’s belief is it starts by understanding a family’s budget. Paying for college is one of the top five financial decisions families face Mr. Ziegler works with families on figuring out what they have saved, budgeting and saving. With a plan, the thought of a tuition bill due is not as stressful.

Parents are welcome to attend our free event at one of locations listed below. All events start at 6:30 pm. Reservations are required, please see MCP’s website for details.

April 20, 2022 at Ohio University-Dublin

April 27, 2022 at JCC-Bexley

May 4, 2022 at Otterbein Roush Hall-Westerville

May 5, 2022 at Pickerington Public Library

May 10, 2022 at The Courtyard by Marriot, New Albany, OH

Marc E. Ziegler, President & CEO, is a College Planning Specialist, working with parents nationally. Marc holds a BA from the University of California at San Diego, and a MA from Azusa Pacific University.