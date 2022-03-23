LG a Big Winner at This Year’s Red Dot Award

Company Earns 25 Awards for Product Design Excellence, Including Three Best of the Best Accolades

LG Electronics (LG) has taken home 25 honors from this years Red Dot Award, continuing its success at the prestigious annual design awards program. Among the companys impressive haul were three Best of the Best accolades for the LG washer and dryer with an upgradability option, a new LG lifestyle OLED TV and the LG DualUp Monitor Ergo.





The LG washer and dryer pairs offers outstanding performance, a minimalist flat design and can even be upgraded to meet the unique and changing needs of each customer. Another Best of the Best recipient is the new LG lifestyle OLED TV model, a product scheduled to be released this year. A part of LGs Lifestyle OLED TV lineup, this stunning innovation offers maximum versatility, stylish spatial integration and more convenient ways to get things done.





LGs third Best of the Best Red Dot honoree this year, the LG DualUp Monitor Ergo is designed to deliver a superior display experience with greater ergonomic comfort. Boasting a 16:18 aspect ratio, 2,560 x 2,880 resolution screen, a sleek, practical design and enhanced connectivity, the DualUp Monitor Ergo elevates user comfort with the ultra-adjustable and space-efficient LG Ergo stand, which clamps securely to most desks and tables.





In addition, the LG PuriCare AeroTower air purifier and the LG tiiun were recognized in the Innovative Product category. Other LG products honored at this years awards include the LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display solution, LG UltraGearTM gaming laptop, LG OLED evo Gallery Edition and other OLED evo TV models, all lauded for their aesthetically pleasing and user-centric designs.





The Red Dot Award is one of the most prestigious competitions for product design, communication design and design concepts, with the distinctive Red Dot winner logo seen as a respected mark of quality around the world. This year, approximately 7,800 products were submitted for the jurys consideration.





Were delighted to have so many of our innovations acknowledged by Red Dot again this year, said Lee Chul-bae, senior vice president and executive head of LG Electronics Life Innovation Design Center. Design that offers the best user experiences and the most aesthetic value is something we always strive for, so it is very meaningful to have our efforts recognized by one of the top design award programs in the world.