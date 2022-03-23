Galaxy S22 Ultra Brings to Life Millie Bobby Brown’s Inspiring Coming-of-Age Story

Millie Bobby Brown teams up with Samsung for her directorial debut

Samsung Electronics has teamed up with actress Millie Bobby Brown to help realize her career goal of going behind the camera as a director. Using the newly released Galaxy S22 Ultra, which features Samsungs most advanced camera technology to date, Millie wrote, directed and produced her very own short film to tell a deeply personal and uplifting story about resilience, growth and self-discovery.





Following the release of its trailer on March 8th, the full film is unveiled on March 22nd 2022. While Millies story is unique, the film sheds light on feelings of self-consciousness, low self-esteem and insecurity that many women struggle with every day.





We are so proud to have Millie on Team Galaxy and are honored to have had a chance to follow her throughout her journey, which in many respects we can all relate to. We cant wait for you to see what she has in store for you with her directorial debut, says Stephanie Choi, Head of Marketing for Samsung Electronics MX Business. Were so happy we were able to help her bring this story to life for the very first time using some of the Galaxy S22 Ultras unique AI-powered features. We hope it will inspire and empower other young women to share their journeys and make their voices heard, because anyone can tell amazing stories if given the right tools.





Ive always had ambitions of sitting in the directors chair, says Millie Bobby Brown, Im grateful to Samsung for giving me the opportunity to make my dream of directing into a reality. They invited me to take on this challenge and bring my vision to life. Plus, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was so fun to use  the video quality and nature of shooting on mobile made it easy to bring my ideas to life. This short film tells a deeply personal story, but its also a message for other young girls out there. I hope it empowers them to have the courage to express themselves and chase down their dreams.





To create the film, Millie shot all footage using the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Built with Samsungs largest pixel sensor ever  the Galaxy S22 Ultras camera lenses capture more light and data, to optimize the lighting and catch intricate details in video clips day or night. Plus, with the Galaxy S22 Ultras advanced Super Clear Glass lens, shots taken in low lighting conditions  like those shown at the beginning of the film  are smooth, clear and without flares. It really empowers anyone to take incredible shots, unleash their creativity and share their story.





The full film is unveiled on March 22nd 2022 at 6 PM KST on Samsungs YouTube channel and Millie Bobby Browns Instagram account, @milliebobbybrown.





To find out more about how you too can bring your story to life with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, visit: www.samsung.com/galaxy-s22-ultra.