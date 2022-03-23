Canon announces donation to support humanitarian efforts for Ukraine

TOKYO – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, March 23, 2022







Canon Inc. expresses deep concern for the ongoing military attacks against Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis it has created, and hopes that the people affected may soon be able to live in peace once again.





The Canon Group is making a donation of approximately one million euros (approximately JPY 130 million / USD $1.1 million) to the UNHCR refugee agency and other international humanitarian organizations. These funds will be used to provide support to the Ukrainian people whose lives have been so deeply affected. The Canon Group will strive to provide ongoing support through such measures as collecting donations from Group employees.





Canons corporate philosophy is kyosei. It conveys our dedication to seeing all people harmoniously living and working together in happiness into the future.





Canon sincerely wishes for a peaceful resolution as soon as possible.