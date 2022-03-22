Cynthia Butler Leads Readers Back Toward the Light of the Lord in her Book “Shouting into the Darkness”

Knoxville, TN – WEBWIRE – Monday, March 21, 2022







Shouting into the Darkness is an engrossing read that will inspire readers to seek God amid their despair. Cynthia Butler uses a straightforward and strong writing style to deliver a message full of conviction and a passionate warning to everyone.







Cynthia recognized that what made the Dark Ages the Dark Ages was the lack of education and the rampant religious authoritarianism at the period while watching a show about Europes Dark Ages. Cynthia recognizes that we are experiencing dark times once again because we are unaware of the truth that God is our light and that we should cling to him as we walk through the darkness. Were also perplexed because religious dictatorship has taken on a new, deceptive guise: prosperity gospel. Cynthias goal is to awaken Christians from their slumber by interspersing the book with hard-hitting, biblically-based realities.







The WORD was written to bring us out of this darkness, to keep us as we walk through the valley of the shadow of death. To teach us how to throw out a lifeline for others in need. As well as teaching each of us how to stop circling the mountains of fear to cross over to the Promised Land given to them.Cynthia writes.







The book is both controversial and educational. It encourages readers to consider the current status of the world and its spiritual deterioration from a different perspective. Shouting into the Darkness is a road map to Gods light.







Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/shouting-into-the-darkness-by-cynthia-butler/







Shouting Into The Darkness



Author: Cynthia Butler



Publisher: Your Online Publicist



Published Date: February 2022



Book Genre: Christian Books & Bibles  Christian Living







About the Author:







Author, Speaker, Singer/Songwriter.





Cynthia Butler is Pastor of Universal Deliverance Ministries for 3 years and Co-Pastor for 19 years. She received her call to ministry in 1985. Cynthia holds a certificate in USIDHR Human Rights Education and a member of Christians United with Isreal, a member of NAACP. Cynthia is a mother of two sons Immanuel and Henry, resides in the beautiful state of East Tennessee.