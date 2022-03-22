Canada – Minister Ng speaks with Japan’s Minister for Expo 2025 Osaka

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, met in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with Kenji Wakamiya, Japan’s Minister for Expo 2025 Osaka.

March 22, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

Minister Ng thanked Minister Wakamiya for Japan’s position on Ukraine with regard to Russia’s unjustifiable and unprovoked invasion, which is a grave threat to global security. Minister Ng reiterated Canada’s unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s egregious invasion as a direct challenge to the rules-based international order and reaffirmed that Canada stands resolute against authoritarianism and with a free and democratic Ukraine.

Minister Ng and Minister Wakamiya reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, both in advancing rule based trade and in new emerging areas like cyber security and digital technologies. They also discussed cooperation between Canada and Japan to advance shared priorities in sectors such as technology, food security and low-carbon energy sources. Minister Ng noted the announcement by Honda in mid-March to invest $1.38 billion into Canada’s hybrid and electric vehicle production ecosystem.

Minister Ng congratulated Minister Wakamiya on the comprehensive planning already under way for Expo 2025 Osaka and conveyed Canada’s deep appreciation for Japan’s collaborative posture, as well as reiterated Canada’s commitment to a robust participation in Osaka.

The ministers discussed avenues for further economic collaboration between Canada and Japan to strengthen bilateral relations and broaden opportunities for Canadian businesses in the Indo-Pacific region.

