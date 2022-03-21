Traverse Bay Farms Remodels and Modernizes Elk Rapids Retail Store

Traverse Bay Farms, winner of 35+ national food awards, announced its plan to remodel and modernize its Elk Rapids, Michigan store. In addition to modernizing it interior and exterior look, the company is also adding additional photos of Hollywood celebrities with its products on the walls of the Elk Rapids store.

The company offers cherry juice concentrate, tart cherry capsules, nationally award-winning fruit and gourmet salsa, dried cherries and more.

Traverse Bay Farms continued commitment to offering the best customer experience possible and local community support. The update and rollout is a result of customer surveys and feedback on how the company can offer a the best-in-class customer experience.

According to Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing, “We opened our Elk Rapids store in 2012. Since then we have had countless local residents, tourists and vactioners visit our Elk Rapids store. Since the the location of this store is about a 3-minute walk from Memorial Beach, one of the best beaches in Northern Michigan, we get a lot of people into our store.”

Customers will find increased Traverse Bay Farms product selection, grab-n-go deli pre-made deli sandwiches, a new coffee bar and an upgraded Salsa Bar. The Salsa Bar is a sampling area in which customers can sample a number of different Travese Bay Farms product prior to purchase.

Mr. LaPointe continued, “As we continue on becoming the brand of choice for all-natural, gourmet fruit products, it is important to keep pushing the envelope and giving our customer the very best in product selection, in-store experiences, sampling and more.”

Traverse Bay Farms plan to renonative and update the Bellaire, Michigan retail store fall of 2022.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 35+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.