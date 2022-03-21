Traverse Bay Farms Begins Shipping New Batch of Cherry Juice Concentrate with Free Shipping

The 2021 Michigan tart cherry season ended a fews back. Since the last harvest Traverse Bay Farms has been busy producing new batches of the 100% pure tart cherry juice concentrate bottled in glass bottles.

The new production batch of the Fruit Advantage Montmorency tart cherry juice concentrate is out of quality control and recently started shipping . Traverse Bay Farms cherry juice concentrate is the only company in the entire cherry industry to offer a sediment-free guarantee. Each bottle contains 16 ounces of 100% pure Montmorency tart cherry juice concentrate. It takes the juice of approximately 100 cherries to make just one ounce of the Fruit Advantage tart cherry juice concentrate

In addition being to only company offering a sediment-free guarantee, Traverse Bay Farms is still offering free shipping on the Fruit Advantage Tart Cherry Juice concentrate. This means customers don’t have to worry about any additional shipping costs when receiving their tart cherry juice concentrate.

According to Andy LaPointe, Managing Director with Traverse Bay Farms, “We are based in the tart cherry growing region of Michigan. When we started our company in 2001, our mission was to offer all-natural and healthy fruit-based products. In addition to the tart cherry juice, we also offer tart cherry capsules. We also have a entitle complimentary line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “In addition to offer free shipping the tart cherry juice, we have also produced another batch of tart cherry capsules.”

Fruit Advantage Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate and Tart Cherry Capsules Joint Formula are made using Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). This means every batch of Fruit Advantage products following a strict production method and system.

To learn more about Fruit Advantage Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate, dried cherries, tart cherry capsules and get free shipping when you order the Cherry Juice Mini-Case (6-bottles) visit www.TraverseBayFarms.com

