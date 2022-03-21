Traverse Bay Farms Remodels and Modernizes Bellaire, Michigan Retail Store

Traverse Bay Farms Remodels and Modernizes Bellaire Retail Store. The Bellaire retail store is is just south of Shanty Creek resort property.

Traverse Bay Farms, winner of 35+ national food awards, announced its plan to remodel and modernize its Bellaire, Michigan store. The Bellaire store serves as both a retail store for customer and the distribution center for Traverse Bay Farms.

Customers can stop in year-round and buy cherry juice concentrate, tart cherry capsules, nationally award-winning fruit and gourmet salsa, dried cherries and more.

The company is commitment to offering the best customer experience possible and local community support. The company has announced they are updating both of their retail stores in Northern Michigan. The update and rollout is a result of customer surveys and feedback on how the company can offer a the best-in-class customer experience.

According to Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing, “We opened our Elk Rapids store in 2006. We started our award winning business in 2001 and offer our gourmet food products, cherry juice and cherry capsules from our website. However, since we are located in a tourist region of Northern Michigan, we had a number of customers that wanted purchase when they were vacationing Up North. We have had countless local residents, tourists and vactioners visit Bellaire and Shanty Creek Resort. Since the the location of this store is adjanent to the Legend Golf Course Condos, ”

Customers will find increased Traverse Bay Farms product selection, grab-n-go deli pre-made deli sandwiches, a new coffee bar and an upgraded Salsa Bar. The Salsa Bar is a sampling area in which customers can sample a number of different Travese Bay Farms product prior to purchase.

Mr. LaPointe continued, “As we continue on becoming the brand of choice for all-natural, gourmet fruit products, it is important to keep pushing the envelope and giving our customer the very best in product selection, in-store experiences, sampling and more.”

Traverse Bay Farms is also in the process of updating the Elk Rapids, Michigan retail store.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 35+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.