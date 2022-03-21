Toll Brothers Announces Release of New Home Sites in Revel at Wolf Ranch

Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it has released a new phase of home sites in its Revel at Wolf Ranch community in Colorado Springs. The new phase includes 27 home sites including garden level and walk-out home sites, with some situated on highly desirable cul-de-sac streets.

Revel at Wolf Ranch has interconnected community parks and trails, 398 acres of planned open space and 25 miles of planned trails. The master planned community also features an 11-acre lake plus a pool with splash zone. Wolf Ranch’s convenient North Colorado Springs location is close to a large variety of shopping venues and medical facilities. Children may attend the award-winning Academy District 20 Schools featuring the brand-new Legacy Peak Elementary School.

Home buyers in Revel at Wolf Ranch can choose from 11 distinctive one- and two-story home designs with two to seven bedrooms, two to five baths, and two- to four-car garages. Homes range from 3,300 to more than 4,100 square feet, and are priced starting in the upper-$500,000s.

“Home buyers have the opportunity to personalize their new home with an array of available design options,” said Dave Keller, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado Springs. “Home buyers can explore quick move-in homes offered at this community, as well as the many home sites available for building their dream home from the ground up.”

The sales center and model home for Revel at Wolf Ranch are located at 6411 Tumble Creek Dr., Colorado Springs, 80924. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com/ColoradoSprings.

