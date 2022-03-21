GrandPad Appoints Liz Nuytten as Company’s First Chief People Officer

GrandPad, creator of the purpose-built tablet for seniors over the age of 75, announced today that Liz Nuytten has been appointed as the company’s first chief people officer. Headquartered in Minneapolis with offices in southwest Minnesota, California, Iowa, South Carolina, and Ireland, GrandPad delivers its custom-built tablet to individuals and families and to commercial users, including clinical care organizations, home health and companion care companies, and community services organizations.

In her new position at GrandPad, Nuytten will oversee hiring and retention, talent development, diversity and equity initiatives, along with nurturing GrandPad’s high-touch customer care team who provide personalized, always-on support for seniors who use the GrandPad tablet. Prior to being named chief people officer, Nuytten was a member experience recruiter for GrandPad, where she was responsible for building the team that interacts daily with senior users and families.

“Our team is the secret sauce to GrandPad’s growth and success,” said Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad. “To deliver a product and service that delights every user requires that all employees are mission driven with a passion for improving the lives of elderly adults. Liz has demonstrated an exceptional ability to bring out the best in our member experience agents and anyone she works with across our functional areas. Her passion and skills will allow GrandPad to continue to exceed industry satisfaction standards while supporting overall growth.”

The GrandPad tablet is custom built to meet the needs and interests of seniors who have had limited experience with technology, who have no or limited access to the internet, and who may have physical or cognitive limitations that make traditional mobile devices difficult to use. GrandPad’s low employee attrition rate, high-employee engagement scores and employee NPS of 60 all contribute to the company’s ability to continually deliver highly rated product design and customer support.

“Every member of the GrandPad team is driven by the desire to improve the lives of others. Their diverse perspectives and personal experiences enrich our workplace and the user experience,” said Nuytten. “I’m excited for this opportunity to contribute to the growth of GrandPad as a company by attracting and retaining mission-driven individuals and nurturing a workplace culture that ensures the success of GrandPad employees around the world.”

Prior to joining GrandPad in 2020, Nuytten held positions in sales, human resources, management, and management training for Dayton’s/Marshall Field’s. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications, history and political science from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. Nuytten is also actively involved in the community, volunteering her time and talents to MOPS (Mothers of PreSchoolers), Riverworks Reading Buddies and Lunch Express, and the Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery.

Currently, more than 1.3 million people in over 120 countries use GrandPad to stay connected with loved ones. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net.

About GrandPad

Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 — the first mobile device of its kind — addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company’s secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient’s continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.