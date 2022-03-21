Canada – Statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs on the International Day of La Francophonie

March 20, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement to mark the International Day of La Francophonie:

“Today, Canada joins Francophones in Canada and around the world to celebrate the French language as well as the richness and diversity of francophone cultures. Throughout our history, Francophones and Francophiles have helped shape our country and make it dynamic, inclusive, united and open to the world.

“The French language is not only a central element of our national identity, but it also plays a leading role in international relations. Its influence has made it possible to create diplomatic, interpersonal and cultural ties and to promote the values ​​of peace and solidarity, which are the foundation of La Francophonie.

“As the world is experiencing a period marked by profound upheaval, it is essential that we unite through our common values ​​. We pay tribute to the courage of the people of Ukraine, an observer member of the International Organization of La Francophonie [OIF], who are showing extraordinary resilience and determination in the face of the unjustified and unprovoked invasion of their territory by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This day gives us the opportunity to reiterate our deep attachment to the international Francophonie and to the OIF, as an important multilateral institution that must play its role in finding solutions to today’s global challenges. Together with all state and government members of La Francophonie, we can work to build a better world, guided by the values ​​of peaceful pluralism, respect for democracy and human rights, diversity, inclusion and solidarity.”