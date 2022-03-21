PM Modi’s message on the occasion of Bhav Vandna Parv at SGVP Gurukul in Ahmedabad, Gujarat





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi spoke on the occasion of Bhav Vandna Parv at SGVP Gurukul in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today. The event was organized on the occasion of the release of Pujya Shastriji Maharaj’s biography – ‘Shri Dharmajivan Gatha’.









Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the deeds and stories of great personalities, often, remain only in memory and oral tradition instead of being recorded in writing. The biography of Pujya Shastriji Maharaj will present a selfless life of a personality that remained devoted to the quest of knowledge and service of the society, in the written form, he said. Referring to Pujya Shastriji Maharaj’s dictum of welfare of all, the Prime Minister said his vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ draws inspiration from the greats like Shastriji Maharaj and is based on the philosophy of ‘Sarvjan Hitay and Sarvjan Sukhay’.









The Prime Minister said Gurukul tradition of ancient India was embodiment of ‘sarvjan hitay’ as in the Gurukul pupil from all walks of life used to study together. This tradition carries in it the seeds of connecting the grand past and glorious future. This tradition gives religious, cultural and social inspiration to the common people of the country. Shastri ji shaped many lives all over the globe through his gurukul. “His life was not mere preaching or orders but a continuous stream of discipline and tapasaya….and he continues to guide us on the path of duty”, the Prime Minister said.









Recalling his personal association with SGVP Gurukul, the Prime Minister noted the elements of modernity in the ancient wisdom of the great institution. Shastriji emphasized adapting ancient wisdom as per the needs of the time and avoiding stagnation, the Prime Minister said.









The Prime Minister said that the saints and Bhakti Movement had played a role in laying the foundation of the freedom movement. He said that the Gurukul family may come forward to contribute in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Amrit Kaal. Referring to the uncertainties caused by the pandemic and crises like Ukraine situation, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of Aatmnirbharta. He asked the Gurukul family to be Vocal for Local. He asked them to make a list of things of everyday use and gauge the extent of dependence on the imported objects. If a thing is available which is made with the sweat of an Indian, that should always be preferred. Similarly, the family can contribute to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, avoiding single use plastic. He asked them to regularly go out in groups to places like Statue of Unity or local statues for improving cleanliness. He also stressed the need to promote natural farming to protect mother earth from chemical and other damage. The Gurukul can play a major role in this, the Prime Minister said.









He concluded by requesting the Gurukul family to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in a novel way following the teachings of Pujya Shastriji Maharaj.





