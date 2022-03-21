Tallin, Estonia, Mar 19, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Viblos announces the launch of its decentralized social media project. Viblos is a next-generation decentralized social platform that aims to democratize social media networks in order to help consumers and content providers to build businesses and wealth. Viblos will move this vision forward by completing the following tasks:

Giving creators control over their own work.

Encouraging authors to create genuine content.

Eliminating fake news by providing a content creation and consumption system that’s verifiable and transparent.

Enacting the right to erasure, which allows users to select whether or not their content should remain on

Over the past decade, many prominent social media platforms have progressed from being basic entertainment venues to becoming a cornerstone in many communities’ way of life. Today, these websites are owned by a small number of major platforms that have complete control over the internet. While these platforms undoubtedly provide a respectable service to their consumers, the benefits they provide come at an exorbitant price that most users are unaware of. This is primarily due to the fact that the vast majority of users don’t actually read through all of the terms and conditions when joining a social media network. In addition to disregarding consumer privacy, the algorithms and political inclination of these platforms are skewed when it comes to ranking content.

Sharing is a fundamental human experience and the rise of social networks has provided new opportunities to do so. Because of the intimate experiences that social networks provide, their membership has exploded in the last ten years. According to DataReportal, there were 4.33 billion active social media users in the world as of 2021. This equates to more than 55 percent of the worldwide population and more than 90 per cent of active internet users. Furthermore, according to recent figures, the average user spent more than two hours and 25 minutes on social media in 2020, which is an increase compared to the two hours and 22 minutes the year before.

At the same time, mobile phones are used by around 67 per cent of the world’s population, with smartphones accounting for more than 75 per cent of all mobile devices. Because most mobile phone users access these platforms through their phones, the development of mobile devices has spurred the expansion of social networks. The increasing amount of time spent on these networks has opened up new chances for advertisers and other campaigns, as well as offered useful insights into user behavior. When social networks first began, they relied heavily on advertising and sales to make money.

How Are Blockchain and Decentralization Changing Traditional Social Media?

Here are the five primary hurdles that conventional social media networks must overcome:

Unequal monetization strategy: According to Social Media Examiner, 3,500 advertising impressions (CPM) equals a measly US$8.75 per month for the content creator Some platforms don't compensate authors at all, or worse, stop monetizing them at all, simply because they express beliefs that are contrary to the platforms' political inclination.

Privacy concerns: While most networks allow users to select how their information is shared with third parties, this doesn't sufficiently protect the users' privacy. Weak user passwords, which hackers and organizations may readily exploit, exacerbate the situation. According to Pew Research, nearly four out of ten social media users use the same password for multiple accounts.

Government censorship: In most countries, social networks have essentially turned into public squares, and governments are taking a variety of measures to regulate them. Some administrations have used censorship to achieve their goals. Although users can circumvent prohibitions by using virtual private networks (VPNs), certain countries have cracked down on VPN services, making access to social media information impossible. Without access to social media, users in these nations become alienated as they are unable to communicate with their peers.

Security:Data leaked from these platforms have recently appeared on the dark web, resulting in an increase in crimes such as credential stuffing. Mainstream social networks collect data directly from users (information about themselves) and indirectly from other users when they post information about their friends. As a result, these networks end up sharing information about members which they themselves would never reveal.

In order to empower and build their enterprises, Viblos also plans to create a common thread and communication channel between celebrities and influencers and their networks. Simply put, we’re a go-to platform where your wants and goals, whatever they may be, can come true. Our mantra is “one minute is enough; everything is possible within Viblos”.

