Wisetek USA Proud to Celebrate Global Recycling Day

A global leader in the IT Asset Disposition and Data Destruction fields, Wisetek are proud to be a sustainable company, implementing a responsible, zero % landfill policy to ensure all non-functioning and obsolete assets that pass through their hands are converted into re-usable components or commodity grade materials to be reused in new products. Wiseteks dedicated environmental committee are continuously introducing new processes to improve their green first practices across all facets of the business.

The theme of this years Global Recycling Day is ‘Recycling Fraternity’ focusing on those who put themselves on the frontline to collect and recycle waste during multiple COVID-19 lockdowns with a key emphasis placed on raising awareness about the importance of education around pollution issues and recycling.

Senior Digital Marketing Executive Milica Vojnic notes – “Recycling is a key element of sustainability, and it is a core practice for Wisetek, both internally and in the work we do on behalf of clients. Wisetek has robust recycling systems in place at its facilities around the world alongside our zero percent landfill policy. I’m delighted to be part of the company that is committed to the principles of the Circular Economy and also practices the recycling of e-waste materials every day in our work, which is one of the most rapidly growing waste categories”.

The green first Wisetek approach has seen around 17.2 million parts going through their various plants, with an estimated €1.4 billion of components recovered for reuse.

The organisation is also proud to be a part of the e-Stewards Standard for Responsible Recycling and Reuse of Electronic Equipment program, developed by the Basel Action Network. This is an industry-specific, environmental management system standard that is held by Wisetek across several of their sites, including their Sacramento CA plant which was visited this week by Irish Minister Michael McGrath, a full circle moment for the team as the business originated in Co. Cork, Ireland.