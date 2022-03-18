Stacy Padula selected as Top Inspirational Author of the Year by IAOTP

Stacy Padula, author, publisher, producer, and counselor, was recently selected by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as the Top Inspirational Author of the Year for 2022.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, and only 4 members are selected for this distinction. Stacy is being recognized for her exemplary efforts and genuine dedication to inspire and empower professionals all over the world, while enhancing society through her service. Stacy has more than 20 years of professional experience in writing, entrepreneurship, publishing, tutoring, counseling, mentoring, and consulting with adolescents and youth groups. She will receive this distinction at IAOTP’s 2022 Annual Awards Gala being held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December.

Stacy was broadcast on the famous Reuters Building in Times Square New York City in June of 2021 as an Empowered Woman of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). She was honored as an Empowered Woman for 2020 and named Educational Consultant of the Year for 2019 by IAOTP. www.iaotp.com/award-gala



The President of IAOTP Stephanie Cirami stated, “We are honored to have Stacy as a part of the IAOTP family. She is an inspirational leader, who uses her educational expertise and her life coaching skills in every role she has served. Being recognized by IAOTP as a unique individual, she has maintained her commitments to her community and shows extraordinary efforts in all she is affiliated with. We know we will continue to see great things from this amazing woman. This is what makes Stacy so phenomenal.”

Stacy is the Founder & CEO of Briley & Baxter Publications, a co-owner of BLE Pictures, a public speaker for Life Service Center of America, and the Founder & CEO of South Shore College Consulting & Tutoring. Stacy has been well-known as a successful published author for the past decade. She is the author of the Montgomery Lake High Book Series and the Gripped Book Series, which address teenage substance abuse and other prevalent social issues. She is also the co-author of the On The Right Path children’s book series with NBA Coach Brett Gunning, and the editor and publisher of many titles, including Boston Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly and Rachel Goguen’s children’s book The Adventures of Owen & the Anthem Singer, LaTonya Pinkard of Netflix’s Last Chance U’s children’s book Nate & His Magic Lion, and former NHL player Norm Beaudin’s upcoming memoir The Original: Living Life Through Hockey.

Stacy and her production team at BLE Pictures set out on a new venture in 2021, collaborating with Emmy Award Winning producer and writer Mark Blutman (known for Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World, and Ghostwriter) to adapt Stacy’s best-selling ‘Gripped’ book series for television. The project is currently underway.

“Throughout her illustrious career Stacy has received awards, accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. This year she will be considered for the Author of the Decade Award and for an exclusive interview on TIP Radio from the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). She was nominated for her region’s “40 Under 40” and received the Albert Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. She recently partnered with Teen Challenge of Massachusetts by donating books, helping the organization connect with media talents, and sponsoring their 5K. She was in Marquis Who’s Who in the World and Who’s Who in America in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Also in 2020, she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was named a Social Impact Hero by Authority Magazine for her publishing company’s support of animal rescues.

Stacy has published twelve books including Gripped Part 1: The Truth We Never Told, Gripped Part 2: Blindsided, Gripped Part 3: The Fallout, Gripped Part 4: Smoke and Mirrors, Gripped Part 5: Taylor’s Story, The Right Person, When Darkness Tries to Hide, The Aftermath, The Battle for Innocence, The Forces Within, On the Right Path: Book One, and On the Right Path: Book Two. Gripped Part 6 and On the Right Path: Book Three are currently in the works. Each of her Gripped and On the Right Path books have become #1 new releases on Amazon in their genres.

Stacy earned her Bachelor of Science Degree at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts as a presidential scholar. She later becoming a certified tutor through the International Tutor Association and earned multiple business certificates online through the University of Pennsylvania’s world-renowned Wharton School.

Looking back, Stacy attributes her success to her perseverance, Christian faith, and inspiring mentors she has had along the way, while always staying passionate in all her business endeavors. When not working, she enjoys traveling, skiing, attending sporting events, taking online classes, and spending time with her husband Tim, miniature dachshunds Briley and Baxter, family, and friends. For the future, she will continue to lend her expert advice to aspiring authors, students, and their families to provide a positive experience and help in the best way she knows how.

For more information on Stacy please visit: www.stacypadula.com

