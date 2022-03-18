SIREN and MAN PLUS Dietary Supplements Will Debut at ECRM

SIREN and MAN PLUS dietary supplements for men and women will debut at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program” next week.

ECRM brings retail buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are excited that buyers from retailers, such as Amazon, CVS Health, GNC, and Walgreens, will be introduced to our SIREN and MAN PLUS supplements,” said Steven Robinson, co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., a health and wellness company based in the UK. “In just five days, our representatives will meet with retail buyers from large and small chains across the country.”

Robinson said ECRM accomplishes in less than one week what used to take months or years.

“We are looking to add additional retail outlets this year,” Robinson said. “Our dietary supplements are already available on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com.”

Walmart.com and OneLavi.com offer several MAN PLUS and SIREN supplements, such as MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality, MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, and for women, SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, and SIREN: Summer Skin Plus.

SIREN products are gluten-free and contain 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while MAN PLUS AND SIREN Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.

“We are looking forward to expanding our reach in America,” said Jane Culbertson, the co-founder of the United Kingdom company. “ECRM is an excellent event to promote all of the benefits of our dietary supplements.”

To purchase SIREN and MAN PLUS products, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com, an online boutique for beauty, health, and wellness products.

About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements just for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on OneLavi.com and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.