Bloom Beauty Essence® Will Promote its Skincare Supplements at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program”

Buyers from major retail chains in the U.S. will learn about Bloom Beauty Essence® Day and Night Spa supplements at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program,” which runs from March 21-25.

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are excited that we will have a chance to meet privately with retail buyers from large and small chains from throughout the U.S.,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm, a German pharmaceutical company that developed Bloom Beauty Essence® Day and Night Spa supplements. “We are looking to expand our retail reach in the U.S. and ECRM is a great opportunity to meet with the major outlets in the country.”

Buyers participating at the ECRM event will represent many of the major retailers in the country, including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS Health, GNC, Meijer, Vitamin Shoppe, and Walgreens.

“In just five days, we will have the opportunity to promote Bloom Beauty Essence® to the top retail stores in the country,” Steiner-Kienzler said.

Bloom Beauty Essence® Day and Night Spa supplements nourish the skin from within the body.

“We don’t just cover up your skin’s imperfections,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “Our Day and Night Spa supplements contain superfoods that help keep your skin moisturized and hydrated so that your skin glows and looks radiant.

“We pack into our supplements antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals from anti-aging plant extracts,” she added.

The Day Spa is rich with natural antioxidants from guava, amla-plant, and microalgae to moisturize your skin. while the Night Spa contains pomegranate and gluten-free wheat ceramides to help rejuvenate your skin while you sleep.

“Next week will be our opportunity to look radiant,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “We are looking forward to the feedback we get from the retail buyers.”

To purchase Bloom Beauty Essence® Day and Night Spa, visit OneLavi.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Bloom Beauty Essence®. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Bloom Beauty Essence®

R-Pharm, a leading German pharmaceutical company, developed Bloom Beauty Essence® skincare products that are natural and powerful nutritional supplements for your skin.